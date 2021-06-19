Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Vision by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.