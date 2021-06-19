Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

