Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 399,262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

