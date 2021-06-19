Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

