Robert W. Baird Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $335.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $294.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.90. Carvana has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

