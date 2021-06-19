Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 1,264 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

