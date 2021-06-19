Richard Briere Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,300 ($6,924.48).

Richard Briere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pittards alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Richard Briere sold 5,000 shares of Pittards stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £2,650 ($3,462.24).

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Briere acquired 10,000 shares of Pittards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Pittards stock opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. Pittards plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.94 ($0.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.37.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.