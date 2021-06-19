Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $217.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $210.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

