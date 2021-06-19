Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,256 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.