Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,655 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,627 shares of company stock worth $9,450,948. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

