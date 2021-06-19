Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,414 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of The Container Store Group worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

