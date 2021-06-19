Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $657.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

