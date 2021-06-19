Rhumbline Advisers Has $713,000 Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

