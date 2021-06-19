Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

