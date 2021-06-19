Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Research were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of National Research by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Research by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRC opened at $43.54 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

