Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 101.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after buying an additional 970,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,080,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock valued at $212,690,035. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

