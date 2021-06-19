Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RXLSF traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. Rexel has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.95.
About Rexel
