Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RXLSF traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. Rexel has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

