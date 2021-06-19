Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95% Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.38 $58.73 million N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.34 $42.04 million $2.52 13.07

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

