Revathi Advaithi Sells 49,065 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $895,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flex by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after buying an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

