Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.92. 914,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,619. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

