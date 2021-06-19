Refinable (FINE) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Refinable has a total market cap of $18.03 million and $1.04 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.28 or 1.00014874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00863201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

