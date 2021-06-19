Record plc (REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 10th

Record plc (LON:REC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REC opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.65. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 31.66 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.81 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of £188.70 million and a PE ratio of 30.58.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

