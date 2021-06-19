Raymond James Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $27.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $8,057,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.