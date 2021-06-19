Raymond James Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $31.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

