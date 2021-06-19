Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. 1,475,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.44. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

