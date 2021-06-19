Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $949,144.50 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

