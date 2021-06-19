QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $163.65 Average PT from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 12,557,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,204. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

