Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

