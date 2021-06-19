Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.