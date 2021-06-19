Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.