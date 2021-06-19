Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

