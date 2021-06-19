Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

