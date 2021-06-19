QIWI plc (QIWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

QIWI has raised its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

QIWI stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QIWI. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. QIWI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

