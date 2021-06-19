QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.03

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $46.24. QIAGEN shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 3,983 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QIAGEN by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 292,071 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.