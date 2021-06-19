Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issued By Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.77) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,756 shares of company stock worth $1,350,605 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

