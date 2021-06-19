Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

