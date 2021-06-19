Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

PNC opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

