Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

