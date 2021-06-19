Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Decreased by Analyst

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Arcadia Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

