Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

