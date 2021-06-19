Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Barrington Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.56 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

