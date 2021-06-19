Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,916,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $356,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.