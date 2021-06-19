Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 72,108 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,108 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

