Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 270,193 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $25,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.