Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

