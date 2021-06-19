Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 26,636 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

RF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.