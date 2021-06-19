Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.14 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,485 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

EBS opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.