Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

