Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $57.65

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.65, but opened at $59.00. Prothena shares last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 4,529 shares.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

