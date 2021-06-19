Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,105,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 3,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,561.9 days.

PROSF opened at $101.21 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

