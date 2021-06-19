Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,105,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 3,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,561.9 days.
PROSF opened at $101.21 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32.
Prosus Company Profile
